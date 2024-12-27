AerCap Signs Sale and Leaseback Agreement for Boeing 787-9 with TAAG Angola Airlines to Support Fleet Modernization

On Friday, AerCap Holdings N.V. AER announced that it has entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with TAAG Angola Airlines for one new Boeing Company BA 787-9 aircraft.

The aircraft is set to be delivered to TAAG in February 2025 as part of the airline's ongoing fleet modernization efforts.

This transaction marks a significant milestone, as AerCap becomes the first lessor to introduce the Boeing 787 to TAAG.

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, highlighting that the 787-9 will help TAAG expand its network across Africa, Europe, and Asia with one of the most fuel-efficient widebody aircraft available.

"As part of their fleet modernization program, the 787 will enable TAAG expand their network across Africa, Europe and Asia with one of the most fuel-efficient widebody aircraft on the market and support them in meeting customer demand," said Kelly.

The aircraft's advanced technology and efficiency will support TAAG's growth and improve its ability to meet increasing customer demand.

The introduction of the Boeing 787-9 will also help TAAG optimize operational costs while offering greener environmental mobility solutions.

Earlier in December, AerCap signed lease agreements for two Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Mukamalah Aviation Company, a subsidiary of Aramco, will operate the aircraft to transport Aramco Group passengers in Saudi Arabia.

This further underscores AerCap's expanding presence in the aviation leasing market.

Price Action: AER shares are trading lower by 0.31% to $95.17 at the last check on Friday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons