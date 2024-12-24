Zoom Communications, Lockheed Martin And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Zoom Communications Inc. ZM is one of his favorite stocks to own in 2025.

On Nov. 25, Zoom reported third-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The communications company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.31 per share.

On Dec. 19, Jefferies analyst Samad Samana upgraded Zoom Communications from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $85 to $100.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT as his final trade.

On Dec. 16, Lockheed Martin revealed the launch of the seventh Lockheed Martin-designed and built Global Positioning System (GPS) III satellite, GPS III SV07, at 7:52 p.m. ET. The GPS III SV07 spacecraft, built at Lockheed Martin's Littleton, Colorado, facility, was transported by ground to its Florida launch site after its usual military aircraft was reassigned for hurricane relief efforts.

Rob Sechan of NewEdge Wealth picked iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD.

Price Action:

Zoom shares fell by 0.4% to close at $85.27 on Monday.

Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.5% to close at $486.49 during Monday's session.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF rose 0.2% on Monday.

