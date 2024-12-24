Tesla Supercharger Network Opens Up For Hyundai EV Owners Starting Q1 2025

Hyundai Motor America HYMTF on Monday said that the company’s existing EV owners will get free adapters to charge on Tesla Inc.’s TSLA supercharger network in the first quarter of 2025.

What Happened: The adapters will allow Hyundai EV owners to charge their vehicles at more than 20,000 Tesla superchargers in the U.S., the company said. Adapters will also be available to purchase at authorized dealers, it added.

Owners of the model year 2024 and earlier KONA electric, Ioniq, Ioniq 5, and Ioniq 6 as well as model year 2025 Ioniq 6, Ioniq 5N, and Kona electric will be eligible to get free adapters.

These vehicles have a Combined Charging System (CCS) charge port, necessitating the use of an adapter to charge on Tesla's supercharger network equipped with North American Charging Standard (NACS.)

Why It Matters: Hyundai USA’s model year 2025 Ioniq 5 comes with a NACS port, meaning it would not need an adapter to charge on Tesla’s supercharger network.

In Oct. 2023, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his conviction that the widespread adoption of Tesla's North American charging standard (NACS) by all major automakers is "inevitable."

Several automakers have signed up to adopt Tesla’s charging standard including Ford, General Motors, and Rivian Automotive.

According to Tesla, its superchargers make up three of four fast chargers in North America.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Tesla