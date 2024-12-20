Elon Musk A Legendary Entrepreneur But Also A Bully, Says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: 'Now It's Me, It's Been Bezos, Gates, Zuckerberg, Lots Of Other People'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has criticized Elon Musk, calling him a legendary entrepreneur but also a “bully.”

What Happened: In an interview with Free Press Journal, Altman noted that Musk would likely be content with OpenAI’s progress if he was at the helm.

“Elon definitely did a lot to help open in the early days and in spite of all of this I’m very grateful and I think he’s just a sort of legendary entrepreneur,” Altman stated, adding, “He’s also clearly a bully and he’s also someone who clearly likes to get in fights. Now it’s me, it’s been Bezos, Gates, Zuckerberg lots of other people.”

Musk has filed multiple lawsuits against OpenAI, accusing the organization of prioritizing profits over public good and violating its founding principles.

Last month, he sought a court injunction to block OpenAI from continuing its for-profit operations. The xAI owner has also been targeting ChatGPT-parent on X, formerly Twitter.

“Our job is to build AGI [artificial general intelligence] in a way that benefits humanity,” Altman said in response. “Not to engage in a Twitter fight with Elon.”

Why It Matters: The feud between Musk and Altman has drawn attention because of the Tesla CEO’s latest alliance with Meta Platforms Inc. META, led by Mark Zuckerberg.

Meta has supported Musk’s stance against OpenAI’s for-profit transition, arguing that assets developed under its nonprofit status should not be used for private gain. This alliance is notable given Musk’s previous disagreements with Zuckerberg.

Earlier this month, OpenAI made a series of emails public revealing that Musk once advocated for a profit-making business model, contradicting his current public disapproval of OpenAI’s shift.

Musk has also continuously targeted Microsoft Corporation's MSFT investment into OpenAI, which has now reached about $14 billion.

