Luigi Mangione's Notebook Reveals Plot, Feds Say: UnitedHealth Group Investor Conference Called 'True Windfall'

Murder suspect Luigi Mangione was extradited from Pennsylvania to New York on Thursday and faced his first federal court appearance after receiving new federal charges.

What Happened: Mangione, who is the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appeared in a New York federal court Thursday to hear and discuss the four federal counts he now faces in the case.

The federal charges include murder through use of a firearm and stalking, according to CNN. Also wanted on state charges in Pennsylvania and New York, Mangione was taken into federal custody around 1 p.m. ET Thursday before being transported to New York.

The unsealed federal complaint showed that the notebook found in Mangione's possession when arrested at the Pennsylvania McDonald's included handwritten pages criticizing the health insurance sector and wealthy executives.

An entry in the notebook dated Aug. 15 said, "The details are finally coming together." The entry said procrastination had allowed Mangione to learn more about the redacted company he was targeting.

"The target is insurance…it checks every box," is also found in the notebook alleged to belong to Mangione, according to the federal complaint.

The notebook also references the investor conference that Thompson was set to attend.

"This investor conference is a true windfall."

Traveling across state lines and the "use of interstate facilities" to carry out the attack led to federal prosecutors claiming jurisdiction in the case.

The UnitedHealthcare CEO was believed to have been targeted by Mangione as the CEO of the insurance unit of UnitedHealth Group UNH, one of the largest health insurance companies in the United States, according to the complaint.

On Thursday, Mangione was flown via helicopter from Pennsylvania to New York to meet with his lawyers ahead of the federal court appearance.

Mangione told Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker that he had seen the federal charges and understood what he was accused of.

Mangione's lawyers did not request bail at the Thursday hearing, but noted that they reserve the right to do so in the future.

After the federal court appearance, U.S. Marshals escorted Mangione out of the courtroom.

Mangione will be held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the lone New York City federal prison. Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is also being held at the same facility awaiting trial on federal charges.

Among the lawyers on Mangione's defense team is Karen Friedman Agnifilo, whose husband, Marc Agnifilo, is representing Diddy.

Read Also: UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect: Chronic Pain, Unabomber Fascination, Isolation Details Emerge

Why It's Important: Thursday's extradition was far from normal course, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams joining the helipad escort of Mangione after the murder suspect arrived in New York.

"This act of terrorism and the violence that stems from (Mangione's case) is something that will not be tolerated in the city. We wanted to personally be here to show the symbolism of leading from the front," Adams told reporters, according to CNN.

Adams said that cheering for Mangione's alleged actions "sends the wrong message" about gun violence.

"You're celebrating using violence to solve an issue."

The public escort by the helipad was unusual for a federal suspect, CNN reported. The very public display of Mangione comes as federal authorities often avoid "perp walks" that can attract supporters and a large media presence. Perp walks can also be viewed as "prejudicial," CNN senior correspondent Evan Pérez said.

What's Next: The federal and state case in New York will "proceed in parallel," the Manhattan District Attorney's office said Thursday, as reported by CNN.

Mangione faces 11 counts in the state of New York, including murder in the first degree, which carries a maximum sentence of prison without parole. The federal charges could see Mangione eligible for the death penalty if convicted of murder.

Benzinga recently reported that at least three documentaries are in the works on the life of Mangione and the health insurance industry. ABC, a unit of The Walt Disney Company DIS, is airing a special edition of “20/20” at 10 p.m. ET Thursday. The episode will look at the death of Thompson, the search for Mangione and more on the suspected killer’s life.

Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police.