Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

Concentrix Corporation CNXC

Dividend Yield: 3.15%

3.15% Baird analyst David Koning initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $70 on Oct. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst David Koning initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $70 on Oct. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Barrington Research analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $84 to $70 on Sept. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $84 to $70 on Sept. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: On Sept. 25, Concentrix reported quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.93 per share.

On Sept. 25, Concentrix reported quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.93 per share. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CNXC news.

Costamare Inc. CMRE

Dividend Yield: 3.64%

3.64% Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta maintained a Hold rating with a price target of $13 on Nov. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Omar Nokta maintained a Hold rating with a price target of $13 on Nov. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $12 to $14 on July 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Benjamin Nolan maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $12 to $14 on July 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: On Nov. 1, Costamare posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

On Nov. 1, Costamare posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CMRE news

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK

Dividend Yield: 3.99%

3.99% Morgan Stanley analyst Chris Snyder maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $107 to $98 on Oct. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Chris Snyder maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $107 to $98 on Oct. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $104 to $100 on Oct. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Joseph O'Dea maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $104 to $100 on Oct. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: On Nov. 20, Stanley Black & Decker issued a strategic update, reaffirming its FY24 earnings guidance of $3.90-$4.30 per share.

On Nov. 20, Stanley Black & Decker issued a strategic update, reaffirming its FY24 earnings guidance of $3.90-$4.30 per share. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in SWK stock.

Read More: