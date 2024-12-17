Meta's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Can Now Be Your Chef, Linguist, And DJ — What's Next, Therapist?

On Monday, Meta Platforms Inc. META unveiled much-anticipated updates to its Ray-Ban smart glasses.

What Happened: Meta rolled out three new features for its Ray-Ban smart glasses: live AI, live translations, and Shazam. These updates are part of an effort to improve user experience by embedding advanced technology into daily-use eyewear.

The live AI and translation features are currently exclusive to members of the Early Access Program.

The live AI function allows users to engage with Meta’s AI assistant, which can offer suggestions based on the user’s environment, such as recipe ideas while shopping.

See Also: Nancy Pelosi’s Stock Pick Broadcom Shoots 15% In Friday Pre Market As Broadcom CEO Sees ‘Opportunity Over The Next 3 Years In AI’

The live translation feature provides real-time speech translation between English and Spanish, French, or Italian. Users can listen to translations through the glasses or view them on their phones.

However, language pairs must be downloaded beforehand, and users need to specify the languages spoken by themselves and their conversation partners.

Shazam support is available to all users in the U.S. and Canada. By prompting the Meta AI, users can identify songs they hear.

To access these features, users must ensure their glasses are updated to the v11 software and the Meta View app is on v196.

Source: Instagram

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Launched in October last year, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses let users stream live videos directly to their Facebook and Instagram followers.

Equipped with Meta AI, these glasses can provide details about the objects within the wearer's view.

In October 2024, it was reported that Meta’s smart glasses have become the top-selling product in 60% of Ray-Ban stores across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

However, Meta faces competition from several new competitors including Solos, a smart glasses manufacturer. Earlier it was reported that Solos planned to launch the AirGo Vision, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.