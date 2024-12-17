Jabil Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Jabil Inc. JBL will release its first-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Analysts expect the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based retailer to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share, down from $2.60 per share in the year-ago period. Jabil projects quarterly revenue of $6.61 billion, compared to $8.39 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 26, Jabil reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.96 billion, down by 17.7% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $6.59 billion.

Jabil shares fell 0.1% to close at $134.99 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $140 to $150 on Dec. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Barclays analyst George Wang maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $135 to $157 on Sept. 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $137 to $133 on Sept. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $130 to $120 on June 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on March 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

