Sony's Astro Bot Takes 'Game Of The Year' Crown, But The PlayStation 5 Platformer Divides The Internet

Sony Group Corp’s SONY Astro Bot has been awarded the Game of the Year title at the 2024 Game Awards, stirring a significant online debate among gaming enthusiasts.

What Happened: Sony’s Astro Bot, a PlayStation 5 platform game, clinched the Game of the Year award at the 2024 Game Awards last week.

Developed by Team Asobi, the game was released globally on the PS5 on Sept. 6, 2024. The game is a 3D platformer where players guide the character Astro Bot through imaginative worlds.

It has received widespread acclaim, boasting a 94-critic score and a 9.2-user score on Metacritic.

Thank you to all our fans around the globe who cheered ASTRO BOT to become Game of the Year 2024!

You are the ones who make our hearts beat every day.

Love from Astro and all of us at Team ASOBI!💕 pic.twitter.com/7kaSRztHsD — Team ASOBI (@TeamAsobi) December 14, 2024

Despite its success, the game’s victory at the Game Awards has ignited a heated debate across social media platforms.

Many users expressed anger and disbelief, taking to X, formerly Twitter to voice their discontent. Memes and negative posts have flooded platforms, reflecting the intense emotions surrounding the win.

me after astrobot won GAME OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/PsT0R8wF9f — asyc (@AsycLoL) December 13, 2024

Astro Bot winning GOTY is a MASSIVE joke wtf 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/xtERob6X3f — Popcorp (@PopcorpGFX) December 13, 2024

No disrespect on Astro Bot but how tf did that beat Black Myth Wukong for game of the year bruh? Telling me Astro bot is worthy to be with God of War, Elden Ring, and the Last of us? #GameAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/vzlW7mzz6P — Lawfvl COLLEGE PREP ERA (@Lawfvl_) December 13, 2024

guys I think it's time to stop taking the game awards seriously https://t.co/JpiKJuUJS9 — zanny (@TheOnlyZanny) December 13, 2024

Conversely, a strong contingent of fans has defended Astro Bot’s triumph. Some argue that its win could positively impact the gaming industry.

every mf saying astro bot didn't deserve GOTY when they go and play the game for the first time https://t.co/zVcabzpOqU pic.twitter.com/7ZzqPfnAq7 — Stormfall (@stormfall33) December 14, 2024

astrobot winning shows companies people want actual games with heart and soul and joy in it and not hyper realistic boring cutscene fodder slop this is a win for gaming as a whole no matter who you wanted to win this is objectively good and will steer gaming in a good direction pic.twitter.com/iIbFU8SrGx — Liz (@Vocliz) December 13, 2024

Why It Matters: The Game Awards 2024, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, saw Astro Bot triumph over formidable contenders like Metaphor: ReFantazio, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

The PlayStation 5 exclusive not only secured the Game of the Year title but also won in three additional categories: Best Game Direction, Best Family Game, and Best Action Adventure.

Atlus' RPG Metaphor ReFantazio also scored big at The Game Awards 2024, earning wins in three major categories: Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and Best RPG.

The indie sensation Balatro took home trophies for Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, and Best Mobile Game.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth from Square Enix, which tied with Astro Bot for the most nominations at seven, secured just one win for Best Score and Music.

The action RPG Black Myth: Wukong by Chinese developer Game Science was crowned Best Action Game, while Tekken 8 triumphed in the Best Fighting Game category.

Sony's popular live-service shooter Helldivers 2 also made waves, claiming victories in Best Ongoing Game and Best Multiplayer Game.

Image Via Playstation