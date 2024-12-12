Jeff Van Drew Calls Out Pentagon For Hiding Information About Mysterious New Jersey Drones: 'National Security Crisis We Cannot Ignore'

On Thursday, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) called out the Pentagon for allegedly hiding information about unidentified drones spotted near military locations in New Jersey.

What Happened: The representative said, “We aren't being told the truth.” He went on to say in a Fox News interview that “they are dealing with the American public like we're stupid.”

Van Drew suggested that these car-sized drones might be linked to an Iranian “mothership,” reported Politico. The Pentagon, however, denied these claims, stating there was no Iranian ship off the U.S. coast launching drones. Sabrina Singh, the Defense Department’s spokesperson, did not provide an explanation for the drone activity.

Van Drew later toned down his claims, stating there was a “real possibility” the drones could be Iranian or Chinese. He referred to sources with security clearances as “whistleblowers”, but did not provide any evidence to support his claims.

In a post on X, he called the drone sightings “a national security crisis we cannot ignore.” Van Drew shared a clip of the Fox News interview in which he can be heard urging that the drones be shot down.

What we've uncovered is alarming—drones flying in from the direction of the ocean, possibly linked to a missing Iranian mothership.



This is a national security crisis we cannot ignore.



Bring them down now. pic.twitter.com/YicWkcoJR1 — Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@Congressman_JVD) December 11, 2024

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) of New Jersey rejected Van Drew’s claims, advocating for a fact-based approach to understanding the situation, rather than spreading fear, according to Politico.

The drone sightings, described as up to “six feet in diameter” and undetectable by radio frequency monitoring, follow similar reports over U.S. military installations in Virginia and the United Kingdom, raising national security concerns.

Why It Matters: Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) also reacted to the mysterious drones. “We should be doing some very urgent intelligence analysis and take them out of the skies, especially if they're flying over airports or military bases,” said the Connecticut senator, according to a report by the Associated Press.

While some sightings may be misidentified aircraft, investigations by federal and state agencies continue, with no reported evidence of national security threats or foreign involvement confirmed.

The drone sightings come amidst a shift in military aviation. Elon Musk has highlighted that drones offer significant advantages over manned aircraft in terms of speed, safety, and technological capabilities, making them the preferred choice in critical situations.

Musk, Donald Trump’s pick to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency, criticized Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth fighter program, advocating for the use of drones over manned jets.

