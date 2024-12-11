Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Trims Tesla Exposure Amid Searing Rally, Sells $21.8M Worth Of Stock — Bets On This AI Medical Company

On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades involving Tesla Inc. TSLA and Tempus AI Inc. TEM. The investment firm opted to sell a substantial number of Tesla shares while increasing its stake in Tempus AI. These trades come amid noteworthy market movements, including Tesla’s stock reaching new all-time highs.

The Tesla Trade

The ARK Innovation ETF ARKK fund sold 51,335 shares of Tesla, valued at approximately $21.8 million, based on the closing price of $424.77. This decision coincides with Tesla’s stock reaching a new all-time high, driven by a surge in its price following the 2024 presidential election. Analysts have been raising their price targets for the electric vehicle giant, contributing to its stock hitting a 52-week high of $415. The stock’s performance has been buoyed by favorable market conditions, including anticipated interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, has become the first person to surpass a net worth of $400 billion, thanks to the stock’s impressive rally. The stock’s momentum is expected to continue as market analysts remain optimistic about its future prospects.

The Tempus AI Trade

In contrast to its Tesla trade, Ark Invest significantly increased its position in Tempus AI, purchasing 424,522 shares through its ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and ARKK funds. The total value of this acquisition is approximately $18.3 million, calculated using the closing price of $43.19. Tempus AI, a healthcare diagnostics company, has been in the spotlight, partly due to strategic investments from major players like Google and SoftBank.

Other Key Trades:

Sold shares of Veracyte Inc. from the ARKG fund.Sold shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. from the ARKQ fund.Bought shares of Symbotic Inc. through the ARKQ fund.

Image via Benzinga YouTube and Unsplash

