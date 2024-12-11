Apple Watch Ultra Could Feature Satellite Texting And Blood Pressure Measurements: Here's What We Know

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly set to introduce satellite texting and a non-invasive blood pressure tool in its upcoming Watch Ultra.

What Happened: The satellite feature will allow users to send texts via Globalstar Inc.’s GSAT satellites without cellular or Wi-Fi, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

This development positions the Ultra as the first mainstream smartwatch with satellite communication, potentially reducing the need for standalone devices like Garmin Ltd.’s GRMN inReach.

The blood pressure monitoring tool, also expected in 2025, aims to alert users of potential hypertension, though it won’t provide specific readings, the report noted.

However, the feature has been delayed before.

Why It Matters: Apple intends to boost smartwatch sales by introducing new features after a period of stagnation.

The company's Wearables, Home, and Accessories division, which includes watches, has experienced a decline in revenue over the past two years.

In October, when Apple reported its fourth-quarter revenue, Wearables, Home, and Accessories encompassed to $9.04 billion, down from $9.32 billion the previous year.

Last month, Apple expanded its partnership with Globalstar with a $1.1 billion services agreement extension.

According to Statista, as of the second quarter of 2024, Apple leads the smartwatch market with a 19% share of global shipments.

Price Action: Apple’s stock rose by 0.41% on Tuesday, ending the day at $247.77. However, after hours, it declined by 0.028%, settling at $247.70, according to Benzinga Pro data.

