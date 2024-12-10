Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Clearway Energy, Inc. CWEN

Dividend Yield: 5.94%

5.94% Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $35 on Sept. 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $35 on Sept. 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $25 to $36 on July 31. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Robert Kad upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $25 to $36 on July 31. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Recent News: On Nov. 25, Clearway Energy entered into binding agreement to acquire Operational Tuolumne Wind Project from Turlock Irrigation District.

On Nov. 25, Clearway Energy entered into binding agreement to acquire Operational Tuolumne Wind Project from Turlock Irrigation District. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CWEN news

The AES Corporation AES

Dividend Yield: 5.07%

5.07% Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $24 to $16 on Nov. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $24 to $16 on Nov. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $22 to $23 on Oct. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $22 to $23 on Oct. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On Dec. 6, AES announced a 2% increase in quarterly dividend.

On Dec. 6, AES announced a 2% increase in quarterly dividend. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest AES news

Eversource Energy ES

Dividend Yield: 4.75%

4.75% Jefferies analyst Paul Zimbardo initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating and a price target of $52 on Dec. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Paul Zimbardo initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating and a price target of $52 on Dec. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $69 to $72 on Oct. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Eric Beaumont maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $69 to $72 on Oct. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On Nov. 4, Eversource Energy posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

On Nov. 4, Eversource Energy posted upbeat quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in ES stock.

Read More: