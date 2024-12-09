Elon Musk Asks 'Was It Ever Not A Lie' As OpenAI Plans To Drop AGI Clause In Microsoft Deal

Elon Musk has raised concerns about OpenAI’s potential decision to remove a clause that limits Microsoft Corporation MSFT from accessing its most advanced AI models upon achieving artificial general intelligence.

What Happened: OpenAI's board is in discussion to eliminate a provision that currently restricts Microsoft’s access to its AGI technology, reported the Financial Times, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the discussion.

The clause was initially designed to prevent the misuse of AGI for commercial purposes, ensuring the technology remains under the control of OpenAI’s non-profit board.

However, the provision may limit the value of Microsoft’s partnership, which has invested over $14 billion in OpenAI.

Sharing the report on X, formerly Twitter, Musk, who has been a vocal critic of its gradual shift toward operating as a for-profit organization, said, “Was it ever not a lie?”

Was it ever not a lie? https://t.co/uQuKCleWbU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2024

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It Matters: OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, is reportedly restructuring to become a public benefit corporation, a shift from its non-profit origins. Musk has filed for a court injunction to block OpenAI’s transition.

Musk has repeatedly contended that OpenAI’s evolution into a “capped” for-profit entity and its growing ties with Microsoft represent a betrayal of its founding ideals.

In October 2024, OpenAI’s valuation soared to $157 billion after securing $6.6 billion in new funding. This funding aimed to accelerate AI research and increase compute capacity, as detailed in OpenAI’s funding announcement.

Musk’s own AI venture, xAI, has also been making strides, raising $6 billion to expand its Colossus supercomputer. xAI has secured $12 billion in funding this year. The first round took place in May.

Last week, Altman dismissed worries about Musk’s political connections with President-elect Donald Trump but admitted that xAI poses a significant challenge as a competitor.

