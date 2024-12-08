Bashar Al-Assad And His Family Granted Asylum By Russia: Kremlin Source Says 'Always Spoken In Favor of Political Settlement'

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have been granted asylum by Russia, as revealed by a source from the Kremlin, according to Russia’s State-Owned News Agency TASS on Sunday.

What Happened: Assad and his family have now arrived in Moscow. The Kremlin source stated that the decision to offer them asylum was primarily influenced by humanitarian considerations.

The source further emphasized Russia’s continual push for a political solution to the Syrian crisis. “Russia has always spoken in favor of a political settlement of the Syrian crisis. We insist that the UN-mediated talks be resumed,” the source said.

Moreover, the source disclosed that Russian officials are in touch with leaders of the armed Syrian opposition. These leaders have guaranteed the safety of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions in Syria.

Why It Matters: This move comes after Bashar Assad’s fall from power in Syria, ending his 24-year rule. President-elect Donald Trump had commented on Assad’s fall, stating that Putin was no longer interested in protecting him.

“Assad is gone. He has fled his country,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“They lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started, and could go on forever,” said Trump.

