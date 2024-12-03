December 3, 2024 1:31 PM 1 min read

Apple's Multi-Year iPhone Cycle And App Store Dynamics Are Growth Catalysts: Analyst

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points
  • BofA Securities sees App Store revenue up 15.2% YoY in Q1 FY25 aſter 64 days, driven by growth in gaming and entertainment apps.
  • Analyst projects 13% YoY services revenue growth in Q1 and Q2 FY25, highlighting diverse revenue streams and resilience.
  • Benzinga shares with you top insiders news

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating on Apple Inc. AAPL with a price target of $256.

The analyst cited the multi-year iPhone upgrade cycle, tailwinds to gross margin, and strong cash flows as factors for rating reiteration.

The analyst writes that, as per SensorTower data, App Store revenues in first-quarter FY25 (after 64 days) rose to $5.6 billion, a 15.2% year-over-year increase. Total downloads (iPhone and iPad) grew by 7.4% year-over-year, reaching 6.1 billion.

In November, global App Store revenue increased by 15.8% year-over-year, with China showing a 9.0% year-over-year growth, adds the analyst.

Mohan writes that App store dollars per download also rose by 7.3% year-over-year.

Entertainment app revenue grew 35% year-over-year after 64 days and Gaming revenue increased 5% to $2.7 billion. Games remain the largest segment, followed by Entertainment (16%) and other categories, adds the analyst.

Mohan says this highlights a shift toward more diverse revenue streams as non-gaming apps monetize more. The impact of the new Apple Intelligence on download and revenue trends will be closely monitored.

The analyst projects total services revenue growth of 13% year-over-year for both first-quarter and second-quarter of FY25 and sees the resilience in services as a long-term positive indicator.

Mohan writes that 270 days after Apple’s compliance deadline, there has been minimal impact on web browser downloads in the EU.

The iPhone company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $94.9 billion, topping analyst estimates of $94.56 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.64 surpassed forecasts of $1.60.

Price Action: AAPl shares are up 0.76% at $241.41 at the last check Tuesday.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next:

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$241.320.72%
Overview Rating:
Good
62.5%
Technicals Analysis
66
0100
Financials Analysis
60
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorEquitiesLarge CapNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasBriefsExpert IdeasStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved