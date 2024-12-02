Trump Says He Will Make US Steel 'Great Again' Through Tariffs, Cautions Nippon Steel: 'Buyer Beware!'

President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his opposition to the acquisition of United States Steel Corp. X by Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp. NPSCY in a Truth Social post on Monday.

What Happened: Trump stated his intention to prevent the deal, emphasizing his commitment to strengthening U.S. Steel through tax incentives and tariffs.

Trump’s post read, “I am totally against the once great and powerful U.S. Steel being bought by a foreign company, in this case Nippon Steel of Japan. Through a series of Tax Incentives and Tariffs, we will make U.S. Steel Strong and Great Again, and it will happen FAST! As President, I will block this deal from happening. Buyer Beware!!!”

His comments come amid ongoing discussions about the $14.1 billion acquisition, which Nippon Steel aims to finalize by the year’s end. The deal faces resistance from various fronts, including unions and the current Biden administration.

Nippon Steel remains optimistic about the deal, arguing that it will benefit the U.S. economy by creating jobs and enhancing competitiveness against China’s steel industry.

Why It Matters: Trump’s stance on the Nippon Steel deal highlights his anticipated policies, which could impact international trade relations. Analysts suggest that his return to the White House may lead to increased support for the domestic steel industry through deregulation and tariffs.

Nippon Steel’s takeover of U.S. Steel faces criticism from lawmakers and the United Steelworkers union, who are concerned about job security. The potential failure of the deal could also have broader implications for Japanese companies’ future acquisitions in strategic sectors.

Trump’s election victory has already stirred market reactions, with analysts predicting a positive response for steel equities due to potential tariffs on Chinese and Mexican steel.

