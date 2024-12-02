Li Auto, XPeng, Nio: Here's How November Deliveries Of Chinese EV Startups Stack Up

U.S.-listed Chinese EV startups Nio Inc NIO, Li Auto Inc. LI, and XPeng Inc. XPEV reported their November delivery numbers on Sunday with Li Auto topping the three by a significant margin.

Li Auto Tops The Chart: Li Auto said on Sunday that it delivered 48,740 vehicles in November, marking an 18.8% jump in sales year-over-year but a 5.3% drop from October when it delivered 51,443 vehicles.

The rise in sales, Li Auto said, could be attributed to robust sales across its model lineup.

XPeng Mona M03 Deliveries Exceed 10k Units: XPeng also witnessed its deliveries rise in November. The company delivered 30,895 vehicles last month, marking an increase of 54% year-over-year and 29% from October.

The Guangzhou-based EV startup said that the company's deliveries of the XPeng Mona M03 hatchback coupe alone exceeded 10,000 units for the third consecutive month since launch. Deliveries of the XPeng P7+ sedan, which the company launched last month, also exceeded 7,000 units.

ONVO Spurs Nio Forward: Shanghai-based Nio, meanwhile, delivered 20,575 vehicles in November, including 15,493 NIO brand vehicles and 5,082 ONVO brand vehicles. This marks a near 2% dip from its October delivery numbers and a whopping 29% rise from its sales in November 2023.

Deliveries of the first ONVO vehicle – the ONVO L60 – commenced recently in late September.

