Mexican President Sheinbaum Pushes Back Against Trump's Border Closure Claim, Clarifies Migration Stance

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has publicly countered President-elect Donald Trump‘s statement regarding Mexico’s agreement to close its border with the United States. Trump had claimed that Mexico would immediately halt migration to the U.S., a statement Sheinbaum has now addressed.
What Happened: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has contested President-elect Donald Trump‘s assertion that Mexico agreed to close its border with the U.S. “effectively immediately.” Sheinbaum clarified her stance in a post on X, stating that Mexico’s strategy focuses on addressing migration while respecting human rights.
Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico’s approach is not about shutting borders but fostering cooperation between governments and peoples.
Her comments were a response to Trump’s post on Truth Social, where he claimed that Mexico would halt migration to the U.S. immediately. Trump described the conversation with Sheinbaum as “wonderful,” mentioning agreements on migration and drug inflow issues.
Why It Matters: The talks come amid Trump’s announcement of a new executive order to impose tariffs on Chinese, Canadian, and Mexican goods. The tariffs aim to pressure these countries to enhance border security and combat fentanyl exports to the U.S. Sheinbaum has warned of potential counter-tariffs, suggesting a tit-for-tat response that could jeopardize mutual businesses.
Earlier, Sheinbaum had addressed Trump in a letter, stating that “neither threats nor tariffs will solve the migration or the drug abuse phenomenon in the US,” advocating for collaborative solutions to the fentanyl crisis.
Furthermore, Sheinbaum has expressed concerns about a potential trade war, warning that tariffs could lead to a cycle of retaliatory measures, risking the operations of major exporters out of Mexico like General Motors Co., Stellantis NV, and Ford Motor Co.
