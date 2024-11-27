Trump Praises 'Wonderful Conversation' With Mexican President Sheinbaum: 'She Has Agreed To Stop Migration'

President-elect Donald Trump said he has had a “wonderful conversation” with Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, aimed at curbing migration and drug inflow into the United States.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Trump shared on Truth Social about a productive conversation he had with Sheinbaum. The Mexican President has reportedly agreed to halt migration through Mexico into the United States, effectively securing the Southern Border. The leaders also discussed strategies to curb the massive drug inflow into the U.S. and the country’s consumption of these drugs.

Trump said, “She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border. We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!”

Trump lauded this agreement as a significant step towards halting the “illegal invasion” of the U.S. and expressed his gratitude towards Sheinbaum.

He said, “Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately.”

Why It Matters: This announcement comes in the backdrop of Trump’s earlier plans to impose a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada. Trump had described the situation at the borders as an “invasion” and linked it to rising crime and drug levels.

Sheinbaum had previously responded to Trump’s tariff threats by emphasizing cooperation over confrontation. She stated that “neither threats nor tariffs” would solve the migration or drug abuse issues in the U.S.

The proposed tariffs had also escalated trade tensions between the U.S. and Mexico, causing the Mexican peso to weaken significantly.

