Is The Stock Market Open On Thanksgiving?

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the bond market will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving. Markets will re-open at 9:30 am ET for regular trading on Black Friday, but the stock market will close early at 1 p.m. ET and the bond market will lose at 2 p.m. ET.

What To Know: Historically, markets perform well on Black Friday, with the S&P 500 closing higher 69% of the time since 1960, according to data from Macrotrends. Investors looking to invest in the broader market can look to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY which tracks the S&P 500 index.

The retail sector often outperforms the broader market around Black Friday. Investors can focus on retail sector ETFs like the SPDR S&P Retail ETF XRT or individual retailer's stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN or Walmart, Inc. WMT to capture the momentum created by one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Upcoming Market Holidays:

Nov. 28, 2024 – Thanksgiving Day, markets closed.

markets closed. Nov. 29, 2024 – Black Friday, stock market closes at 1 p.m. ET, bond market closes at 2 p.m. ET.

Dec. 24, 2024 – Christmas Eve, stock market closes at 1 p.m. ET, bond market closes at 2 p.m. ET.

Dec. 25, 2024 – Christmas Day, markets closed.

Dec. 31, 2024 – New Year's Eve, stock market regular hours, bond market closes at 2 p.m. ET.

Jan. 1, 2025 – New Year's Day, markets closed.

Image: Reto Keller from Pixabay