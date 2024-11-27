U.S. stock markets experienced a downturn on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 110 points to 19,070.48, a decline of 0.6% over the day. The Dow decreased by 0.3% to 44,722.06, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 5,998.74.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Symbotic Inc. SYM

Symbotic’s stock plunged 35.86% to close at $24. The stock hit an intraday high of $25.47 and a low of $21.78, with a 52-week range of $59.82 to $17.11. The sharp decline followed the company’s announcement of a delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K. The delay was attributed to the need for more time to assess revenue recognition errors and address internal control weaknesses.

Unusual Machines, Inc. UMAC

See Also: Amid Trump's 'Drill Baby, Drill' Pledge, Strategist Predicts US Oil Supply Will See 'Marginal' Increase:

Unusual Machines saw its stock soar by 83.99% to $9.77, reaching an intraday high of $11.67 and a low of $7.19, with a 52-week high of $11.67 and a low of $0.98. The surge came after the company announced the appointment of Donald Trump Jr. to its advisory board, a move aimed at bolstering its position in the drone industry.

VCI Global Ltd VCIG

VCI Global’s stock skyrocketed 125.27% to $4.10, with an intraday high of $7.74 and a low of $2.33, and a 52-week range of $179.83 to $1.38. The significant rise followed the announcement of a conditional $24 million Letter of Award for a data center project in Malaysia. The project, led by the subsidiary V-Gallant Sdn. Bhd., aims to position Malaysia as a top AI hub.

Pony AI Inc. PONY

Pony AI’s shares fell 7.69% to $12, with an intraday high of $15.74 and a low of $11.95, matching its 52-week range. The decline came as the company announced the pricing of its initial public offering at $13 per ADS. The offering includes 20 million ADSs, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 3 million.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock dipped 1.58% to close at $332.89, with an intraday high of $342.55 and a low of $326.59, and a 52-week range of $361.92 to $138.8. The decline came as the company revamped its referral program in North America, offering enhanced discounts and rewards as it aims to meet its fourth-quarter delivery target of 515,000 vehicles.

