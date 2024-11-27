U.S. stock markets experienced a downturn on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 110 points to 19,070.48, a decline of 0.6% over the day. The Dow decreased by 0.3% to 44,722.06, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 5,998.74.
Symbotic Inc. SYM
Symbotic’s stock plunged 35.86% to close at $24. The stock hit an intraday high of $25.47 and a low of $21.78, with a 52-week range of $59.82 to $17.11. The sharp decline followed the company’s announcement of a delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K. The delay was attributed to the need for more time to assess revenue recognition errors and address internal control weaknesses.
Unusual Machines, Inc. UMAC
Unusual Machines saw its stock soar by 83.99% to $9.77, reaching an intraday high of $11.67 and a low of $7.19, with a 52-week high of $11.67 and a low of $0.98. The surge came after the company announced the appointment of Donald Trump Jr. to its advisory board, a move aimed at bolstering its position in the drone industry.
VCI Global Ltd VCIG
VCI Global’s stock skyrocketed 125.27% to $4.10, with an intraday high of $7.74 and a low of $2.33, and a 52-week range of $179.83 to $1.38. The significant rise followed the announcement of a conditional $24 million Letter of Award for a data center project in Malaysia. The project, led by the subsidiary V-Gallant Sdn. Bhd., aims to position Malaysia as a top AI hub.
Pony AI Inc. PONY
Pony AI’s shares fell 7.69% to $12, with an intraday high of $15.74 and a low of $11.95, matching its 52-week range. The decline came as the company announced the pricing of its initial public offering at $13 per ADS. The offering includes 20 million ADSs, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 3 million.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock dipped 1.58% to close at $332.89, with an intraday high of $342.55 and a low of $326.59, and a 52-week range of $361.92 to $138.8. The decline came as the company revamped its referral program in North America, offering enhanced discounts and rewards as it aims to meet its fourth-quarter delivery target of 515,000 vehicles.
