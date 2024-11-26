OpenAI's Sora Video Model Leak Exposes Deep Rift With Artists — Unpaid R&D, PR Puppets, And Content Approval Fury: What You Need To Know

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's unreleased Sora text-to-video AI model has reportedly been leaked by a group of beta testers protesting its handling of artists.

What Happened: A group of Sora beta testers claimed responsibility for leaking access to the model on Tuesday, which included a working interface, on Hugging Face, a public repository for AI tools.

According to an open letter, the artists accused OpenAI of exploiting their work for “unpaid R&D” and “art washing.” They alleged that the company used them to create promotional credibility while denying fair compensation.

“We are sharing this to the world in the hopes that OpenAI becomes more open, more artist friendly, and supports the arts beyond PR stunts,” the letter read.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It Matters: Last month, OpenAI’s valuation soared to $157 billion following a successful funding round.

OpenAI’s potential shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit model has led to a financial and governance tug-of-war with Microsoft Corporation MSFT, which has invested nearly $14 billion in the company since 2019.

ChatGPT-maker has also been grappling with a series of high-profile exits, including its CTO Mira Murati, who in March said that Sora was expected to launch by the end of 2024.

At the time she also said that the company would not release the model unless they were confident in its ability to avoid negative impacts, such as influencing global elections.

