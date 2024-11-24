Apple's Future Ventures, Huawei's New Chip, And Google's Antitrust Woes: This Week In Appleverse

The past week has been a whirlwind of tech news, with Apple Inc. AAPL making headlines on multiple fronts. From analyst predictions about the company’s future to its upcoming ventures, there’s a lot to unpack. Meanwhile, Huawei Technologies Co. is gearing up to challenge Apple in China with its advanced chip, and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL lucrative deal with Apple is under threat due to an antitrust ruling. Let’s dive into the details.
Apple’s Future: Smaller, Yet Profitable Ventures
Mark Gurman, a renowned analyst, advised investors this week not to anticipate another product like Apple’s iPhone. Instead, he suggested that the company’s future lies in a series of smaller, profitable ventures. The iPhone remains Apple’s core product, driving over half of the company’s revenue and forming the foundation of its ecosystem.
Apple’s Smart Camera: A New Venture in 2026
Apple reportedly plans to enter the smart home IP camera market in 2026, aiming for tens of millions of annual shipments, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF Securities. The device will integrate with Apple products, targeting a share of the 30–40 million units shipped globally each year.
Huawei’s Advanced Chip: A Challenge to Apple in China
Huawei Technologies Co. is set to release its most advanced domestically made chip in the Mate 70 series, amid ongoing U.S. sanctions. The launch comes as Huawei continues to increase its market share in China, where it has seen a rise in consumer demand.
Apple’s AI-Powered Siri: A Competitor to OpenAI and Google Gemini
Apple is reportedly developing a conversational AI-powered Siri to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google's Gemini Live voice assistant. The new version of Siri will allow back-and-forth interactions with quicker and more advanced responses.
Google’s Antitrust Ruling: A Threat to Apple’s Revenue
Google’s agreement to pay Apple over $20 billion a year to make its search engine the default on iPhones is now under threat. An antitrust lawsuit against Google's parent company revealed that these payments accounted for 17.5% of Apple’s operating income in 2020.
