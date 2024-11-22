Formula 1 Drivers React To Cannabis Smell At Las Vegas Grand Prix: 'Everyone Would Test Positive'

The Las Vegas Grand Prix kicked off with an unexpected twist this week at Formula 1. During the second free practice session, it wasn't the usual track talk about lap times or track conditions being discussed by the drivers. Instead, they were commenting on the pervasive cannabis aroma filling the air around the circuit.

The first to bring it up was young Argentine driver Colapinto. After his media interview following practice, he made a candid observation that quickly went viral.

"Yes, there was a smell of weed. If they do a doping test on the drivers now, I think everyone would test positive, I swear," Colapinto joked.

"When we all test positive, it'll be a mess," the 21-year-old William’s driver said in a playful tone.

Colapinto wasn't alone in noticing the cannabis scent. Red Bull's Sergio “Checo” Pérez also weighed in, concerned about the track conditions: “Practice 1 was a total disaster, the track was very dirty.”

According to Infobae, he quickly added: "What's really noticeable around the whole circuit is the smell of marijuana all night long. I'm a little tired of it, the amount of odor is unbelievable. It's something that all the drivers will surely talk about."

Cannabis In Las Vegas: What You Need to Know

Since recreational cannabis became legal in Nevada in 2017, adults 21 and over can legally possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower or 0.25 ounces of THC concentrate, including edibles.

However, while cannabis use is widespread in the city, public consumption remains off-limits. Smoking or using cannabis in public places is prohibited, with consumption confined to private residences or licensed lounges.

