Disney Takes on Netflix With High-Impact Originals in Asia

Walt Disney Co DIS is ramping up its efforts to capture a larger share of the Asian streaming market by investing in original Japanese anime and expanding its Korean superhero franchise.

The company’s strategic pivot aims to focus on quality over quantity in key Asian markets, contrasts with Netflix Inc’s NFLX aggressive strategy of high-volume, locally tailored content.

Prior reports indicated Netflix ramping up original programming in Southeast Asia, focusing on Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines to tap into young demographics.

Netflix Vice President Minyoung Kim highlighted plans to globalize local stories, aiming to expand beyond domestic audiences. The reports indicated Thailand’s plans to release ten original titles in 2024, while Indonesia noted increased budgets and productions, including its first zombie horror series.

Speaking at its APAC content showcase in Singapore in a Bloomberg interview, Luke Kang, president of Disney Asia-Pacific, emphasized a selective approach to content creation. “We’re not a volume player,” Kang said, highlighting the company’s goal of producing fewer high-impact projects.

According to Bloomberg, Disney+ renewed its hit Korean superhero drama Moving for a second season. Based on a webtoon by artist Kangfull, the series became a global sensation, earning over ten industry awards. Kangfull will also collaborate with Disney on the upcoming horror mystery series Light Shop.

Disney+ continues to bet on Japanese anime, with exclusive distribution rights to Kodansha titles, including the second season of Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, the report said.

Additionally, Disney is adapting its successful mobile game Twisted Wonderland into an animation series.

Walt Disney stock surged over 26% year-to-date. Disney’s fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 revenue rose 6% to $22.57 billion, surpassing analysts’ estimate of $22.35 billion.

The company closed the quarter with 174 million Disney+ Core and Hulu subscriptions, including over 120 million paid Disney+ Core users, a 4.4 million sequential increase.

Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming segment boosted profitability, reporting $321 million in operating income on $6.3 billion in revenue, a 13% year-over-year rise.

Price Actions: DIS stock is down 0.30% at $114.38 premarket at the last check on Friday.

