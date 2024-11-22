Bath & Body Works Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, Nov. 25.

Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to report quarterly earnings at 47 cents per share. That's down from 48 cents per share a year ago. The Columbus, Ohio-based company projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion, compared to $1.56 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 8, Bath & Body Works announced the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share payable on Dec. 6, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 22.

Bath & Body Works shares gained 0.8% to close at $30.75 on Thursday.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $35 to $32 on Nov. 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

BMO Capital analyst Simon Siegel reiterated an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $52 to $50 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $60 to $49 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $42 to $39 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $51 to $42 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

