Ford's JV Battery Plant In Kentucky Faces Unionization As 'Supermajority' Of Workers Sign Union Authorization Cards, Says UAW

A “supermajority” of workers at BlueOval SK battery plant in Kentucky, which is a joint venture between Ford Motor Co. F and SK On, have signed cards showcasing their support for the United Auto Workers (UAW), the union said on Wednesday, without specifying numbers.
What Happened: “Because BOSK is currently a nonunion facility, workers there have pay, benefit and safety standards much weaker than those of UAW members at Ford,” the union said in a statement.
It added that the starting pay for a production worker at the battery plant is just $21 an hour when UAW production workers at Ford get $26.32. In three years, UAW production workers at Ford make over $42 an hour, they added.
If the process at the JV plant continues, the workers will hold a formal vote on whether to join the union down the lane.
Ford, BlueOval SK, and SK On did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for a statement.
Why It Matters: Earlier this year, workers at Ultium’s battery plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee formed their union. Ultium is a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution that makes batteries for the former’s electric vehicles.
Ultium has two operational plants in the U.S.- one in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and the other in Lordstown, Ohio. Workers at Lordstown, who organized with the UAW in 2022, won a contract earlier this year by which they will make $35 an hour by October 2027, or over double what they earned before they joined the union.
In February, UAW pledged $40 million to support the organizing efforts of non-union autoworkers and battery workers in the U.S. under the banner of major manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz Group, Tesla Inc, and Toyota Motor Corp, among others.
Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.
Read Next:
- BYD Makes A Million NEVs In Less Than 2 Months After Beating Tesla For The First Time Since 2022 In Quartery Revenue
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.