Ford's JV Battery Plant In Kentucky Faces Unionization As 'Supermajority' Of Workers Sign Union Authorization Cards, Says UAW

A “supermajority” of workers at BlueOval SK battery plant in Kentucky, which is a joint venture between Ford Motor Co. F and SK On, have signed cards showcasing their support for the United Auto Workers (UAW), the union said on Wednesday, without specifying numbers.

What Happened: “Because BOSK is currently a nonunion facility, workers there have pay, benefit and safety standards much weaker than those of UAW members at Ford,” the union said in a statement.

It added that the starting pay for a production worker at the battery plant is just $21 an hour when UAW production workers at Ford get $26.32. In three years, UAW production workers at Ford make over $42 an hour, they added.

If the process at the JV plant continues, the workers will hold a formal vote on whether to join the union down the lane.

Ford, BlueOval SK, and SK On did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for a statement.

Why It Matters: Earlier this year, workers at Ultium’s battery plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee formed their union. Ultium is a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution that makes batteries for the former’s electric vehicles.

Ultium has two operational plants in the U.S.- one in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and the other in Lordstown, Ohio. Workers at Lordstown, who organized with the UAW in 2022, won a contract earlier this year by which they will make $35 an hour by October 2027, or over double what they earned before they joined the union.

In February, UAW pledged $40 million to support the organizing efforts of non-union autoworkers and battery workers in the U.S. under the banner of major manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz Group, Tesla Inc, and Toyota Motor Corp, among others.

