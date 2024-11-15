Alibaba Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA will release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 15.

Analysts expect the China-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $33.95 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Alibaba Group, last month, decided to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by its shareholders for $433.5 million. The lawsuit alleged that the company had made misleading statements about its exclusivity practices.

Alibaba shares fell 1.5% to close at $90.58 on Thursday.

Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $92 to $113 on Nov. 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $88 to $110 on Oct. 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Loop Capital analyst Robert Sanderson maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $115 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $135 to $130 on Aug. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $110 to $100 on Aug. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

