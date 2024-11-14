What's Going On With Beyond Meat Stock Today?

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND shares are up on Thursday following the announcement of its latest product innovation, Beyond Sun Sausage, which is now rolling out nationwide at Whole Foods Market stores.

This new plant-based sausage expands Beyond Meat’s product portfolio by offering an alternative that doesn’t aim to replicate traditional meat products but instead stands as its own protein option.

Unlike Beyond Meat’s typical offerings, Beyond Sun Sausage has plant-based ingredients such as spinach, bell peppers, yellow pea, brown rice, and red lentils. The product is available in two flavors—Beyond Sun Sausage Pesto, that is now available at all Whole Foods stores, and Beyond Sun Sausage Cajun, available at select locations.

Beyond Sun Sausage offers 12g of protein per link from a blend of plant-based proteins and is made with heart-healthy avocado oil, containing just 1g of saturated fat and no cholesterol.

The product has earned certifications from the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program.

This launch follows Beyond Meat’s recent health-focused reformulation of its core products, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing nutritious, sustainable, and accessible plant-based options.

Earlier this month, the company revised its full-year 2024 revenue outlook from a range of $320 million to $340 million to a new range of $320 million to $330 million.

According to Benzinga Pro, BYND stock has lost over 20% in the past year.

Price Action: BYND shares are trading higher by 1.7% to $5.35 at last check Thursday.

