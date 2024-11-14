Wynn Resorts Stock Surges As Tilman Fertitta Increases Stake

Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN shares are trading higher Thursday after billionaire Tilman Fertitta disclosed a 9.9% passive stake in the company.
What Happened: Fertitta, CEO of Landry’s and owner of the Houston Rockets, filed an amended 13-G with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late Wednesday, showing the billionaire increased his stake in the casino and resorts company from 6.2% to 9.9%.
Fertitta revealed in late 2022 that he had acquired more than a 6% stake in Wynn Resorts.
CNBC’s David Faber reported Thursday morning that Fertitta’s increased stake in the company is “likely not going to be passive for long.”
Wynn Resorts reported third-quarter financial results at the beginning of the month. The company missed estimates on the top and bottom lines as Las Vegas operations slowed.
Wynn ended the quarter with $2.41 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and $11.79 billion in outstanding debt.
WYNN Price Action: Wynn Resorts shares were up 8.56% at $93.14 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro. With Thursday’s gains, Wynn shares have now turned positive for the year.
