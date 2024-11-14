Advance Auto Parts Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Analysts expect the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 82 cents per share. Advance Auto Parts projects to report revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to $2.72 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 4, Advance Auto Parts announced the close of the sale of Worldpac, Inc. to global investment firm Carlyle CG.

Advance Auto Parts shares gained 2.6% to close at $40.94 on Wednesday.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $52 to $46 on Nov. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Truist Securities analyst Scott Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $46 to $41 on Nov. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and decreased the price target from $71 to $67 on Oct. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform on Oct. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $50 to $40 on Sept. 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

