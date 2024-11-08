Bloomin' Brands Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. BLMN will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 8.

Analysts expect the Tampa, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at 20 cents per share, down from 44 cents per share in the year-ago period. Bloomin’ Brands projects to report revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to $1.08 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 26, Bloomin’ Brands named Michael L. Spanos as Chief Executive Officer.

Bloomin’ Brands shares fell 1.2% to close at $16.78 on Thursday.

B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $22 to $19 on Oct. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $22 to $20 on Oct. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on Aug. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Lauren Silberman maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $26 to $19 on Aug. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $26 to $18 on Aug. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

