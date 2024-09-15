OpenAI's 'O1' Model, Nvidia's AI Demand, Google's Missed Opportunity, And More: This Week In AI

The past week has been a whirlwind of developments in the tech world, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI). From the unveiling of OpenAI‘s new model to NVIDIA Corporation NVDA‘s CEO addressing investor concerns, there’s a lot to unpack. Let’s dive in.

OpenAI’s ‘O1’ Model: A Leap Towards Human-Like AI

OpenAI, the AI research lab, has launched ‘o1’, a new model that is a significant step towards achieving human-like artificial intelligence. This model outperforms previous models in writing code and solving multi-step problems, albeit at a slower pace and higher cost than the GPT-4o model. OpenAI has also introduced a smaller, more affordable version, ‘o1-mini’. The company plans to offer o1-mini access to all free ChatGPT users but has not set a release date yet.

NVIDIA’s CEO Addresses Investor Concerns

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA Corporation, provided updates on AI demand, Blackwell products, and return on investment during a speech at a Goldman Sachs technology conference. Investors and analysts were encouraged by the update and the timeline of Blackwell.

Google’s Co-Founder Admits Company Was ‘Too Timid’

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, admitted that the tech giant was overly cautious in deploying language models, despite being pioneers in the field. Brin attributed this hesitance to a fear of making mistakes and causing embarrassment.

OpenAI CEO Faces Backlash Over New Voice Features

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, faced backlash from ChatGPT subscribers after he responded to a user's question about new voice features. OpenAI has unveiled a preview of OpenAI o1, a new series of AI models designed to spend more time thinking before responding and can solve more complex tasks than previous models.

Nvidia Shares Riding On Huge AI Tailwind

Nvidia Corp. shares bounced back following a 14% decline in the week ended Sept. 6. Chris Grisanti, chief equity strategist and portfolio manager at Mai Capital Management, weighed in on the stock trajectory and the artificial intelligence stalwart's valuation. He believes Nvidia shares are trading at a reasonable valuation and isn’t worried about the impact of a potential economic slowdown or inventory digestion by customers.

