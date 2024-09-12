Sam Altman Wants ChatGPT Users To Have 'Gratitude For Magic Intelligence In The Sky' After They Ask About New Voice Features — Online Outrage Is Real

On Thursday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman faced backlash from ChatGPT subscribers after he responded to a user’s question about new voice features.

What Happened: OpenAI has unveiled a preview of OpenAI o1, a new series of AI models. These models are designed to spend more time thinking before responding and can solve more complex tasks than previous models.

Altman confirmed that the rollout was complete and live for all ChatGPT Plus/Team users. However, his response to a user’s question about releasing new voice features sparked controversy.

The OpenAI CEO said, “How about a couple of weeks of gratitude for magic intelligence in the sky, and then you can have more toys soon?”

Many ChatGPT subscribers expressed their dissatisfaction with comments such as “We pay $20/month!”, “The arrogance in this reply”, and “Master demands your gratitude peasant. Your money isn’t good enough.”

One user also compared Altman’s response to the style of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, suggesting a lack of transparency. “This comment kinda comes across like Elon Musk. I mean that’s who I would’ve assumed wrote it.”

how about a couple of weeks of gratitude for magic intelligence in the sky, and then you can have more toys soon? — Sam Altman (@sama) September 12, 2024

Why It Matters: OpenAI’s new model, ‘o1,’ is a significant step towards achieving human-like AI. However, the model is more expensive and slower to use than the GPT-4o model.

Earlier this week it was reported that ChatGPT-parent is reportedly in discussion to raise $6.5 billion in equity financing, which could bring its valuation to $150 billion.

Meanwhile, OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, who left the company in May, has launched a new AI venture, Safe Superintelligence Inc. or SSI. In September, Sutskever’s AI startup raised $1 billion from Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, DST Global, and SV Angel.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.