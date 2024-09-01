Apple Eyes OpenAI Stake, Nvidia's Blackwell Delay, US' AI Warfare Preparedness, And More: This Week In AI

The week was abuzz with tech giants making waves in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. From Apple Inc. AAPL considering a stake in OpenAI to Amazon.com Inc. AMZN CEO Andy Jassy revealing the company’s AI assistant’s significant impact, the AI landscape continues to evolve.

Apple in Talks with OpenAI

Reports have surfaced that Apple is in discussions to invest in OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot. This move is part of a new fundraising round that could value the AI company at over $100 billion.

Read the full article here.

Amazon’s AI Assistant a Game Changer

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced that their AI assistant, Amazon Q, has significantly reduced software upgrade times, saving thousands of developer-years of work. The AI assistant has been integrated into the company’s internal systems to streamline software updates.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Elon Musk Questions Legality Of OpenAI Going From Non-Profit To For-Profit Amid Apple, Nvidia Investment Buzz

Nvidia Analyst’s Take on Blackwell Delay

An analyst at Morgan Stanley expressed confidence in Nvidia Corp. NVDA ahead of its earnings report, despite concerns about potential Blackwell shipment delays. According to the analyst, near-term business is strong and the Blackwell ramp-up is expected to occur this year.

Read the full article here.

Former Tesla Autopilot Head Prefers AI-assisted Coding

Andrej Karpathy, the former Tesla autopilot head, and ex-OpenAI researcher, expressed his preference for AI-assisted coding over traditional methods. He noted that programming is changing rapidly and his work now primarily involves writing English and reviewing generated diffs.

Read the full article here.

US Unprepared for AI Warfare: Ex-General Chief and Former Google CEO

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt warned that the U.S. is unprepared for future conflicts involving AI. They noted that the U.S. military has not yet embraced AI and its troops are not fully ready to fight in an environment where they rarely enjoy the element of surprise.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock