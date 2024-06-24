Loading... Loading...

Shares of retail giant Target Corp TGT and Shopify Inc SHOP are trading higher premarket today.

Target has announced a partnership with global commerce platform Shopify to feature a selection of popular merchants and their products on Target Plus, its curated digital marketplace.

This collaboration aims to expand Target Plus with new, trendy products and brands such as True Classic and Caden Lane, providing consumers with a broader array of affordable and high-quality options.

Target will also become the first major retailer to integrate select Shopify merchants’ products into its physical stores in the coming months.

The initiative will allow shoppers to discover new brands in-store, enhancing their shopping experience with innovative products.

Shopify merchants in the U.S. can apply to sell on Target Plus through Marketplace Connect, an app facilitating seamless sales and order management on leading marketplaces.

Target Plus, launched in 2019, offers a curated collection of products reflecting Target’s quality and value. The platform features over 2 million products from numerous brands.

The partnership with Shopify aims to further expand this assortment, providing consumers with even more premium and direct-to-consumer brands.

Cara Sylvester, Target’s executive vice president and chief guest experience officer said, “Target Plus invites consumers to explore a curated collection of products from vendors we trust, so they can shop our assortment with confidence.”

Shopping on Target Plus allows consumers to enjoy their favorite Target perks, including 5% off with a Target Circle Card, free shipping on orders over $35, and free returns.

Target stock has gained more than 8% in the past 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via VanEck Retail ETF RTH and Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP.

Price Action: TGT shares are trading higher by 0.60% at $147.00 and SHOP is up 1.63% at $66.10 in premarket at last check Monday.

