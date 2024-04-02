Market Clubhouse Morning Memo - April 2nd, 2024 (Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA)

Loading... Loading...

Good Morning Traders! In today's Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market's pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let's dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY The SPY is currently trading around the level of 520.67. For those looking on the bullish side, a move above this to 521.85 would be the first target. Holding above 521.85 could encourage further buying, aiming for the next support level at 523.76. If this level remains intact during the trading day, we could anticipate an upward movement towards 525.26, setting the stage for reaching our highest bullish target at 526.31.

Conversely, should the SPY fail to maintain the support at 520.67, the bearish scenario comes into play. The first point of interest for the bears would be at 519.71, testing the market's resolve. A breach below this could see a move towards 518.76. Should selling pressure intensify, the next significant support at 518.04 will be crucial. In a scenario of heightened bearish momentum, our lowest target for the day stands at 517.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ The QQQ ETF, also known as the Q's, is hovering around a pivotal level of 444.09. Bullish participants are eyeing a move above 445.09, with a successful hold potentially leading to a climb towards 446.51, which would act as a solid support. Sustained buying could then push the prices to touch 447.73, and with continued momentum, a test of 449.36 could be on the horizon. The ultimate goal for bulls today is reaching 450.98.

On the flip side, if the Q's struggle to stay above 444.09, the bears might take the reins, pushing the price down to 442.53 as an initial target. A further dip to 441.56 could be in the cards if the selling pressure persists. A critical support at 440.78 will be crucial; failing to hold this could see a descent to the day's bearish target of 440.00.

Apple Inc. AAPL Apple's stock is currently positioned at 169.73, with the bulls hoping to keep it as a base of support. The initial bullish target is set at 170.32, with a further rally potentially leading to 171.13. Should the bullish trend continue, we could see an attempt to breach the higher level at 171.79, marking the top target for the day.

Should Apple's shares not find the support at 169.73 sustainable, a downward test to 168.99 could ensue. A continuation of the sell-off might drag the price to 168.41, with a significant level at 168.00 potentially coming into play. If this level gives way under selling pressure, the bearish aim for the day would be set at 167.59.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT Microsoft is trading around the 423.81 mark. For a bullish outlook, holding above this level is crucial, with the next target at 425.16, which needs to be maintained as support. A firm hold above this level could propel the price towards 426.00, with the ultimate bullish target for the day being 427.36.

In the event Microsoft cannot sustain the 423.81 support, the bears might look to push the price down to 422.84. A breakdown below this could see further probing to 421.62, and with continued pressure, a move towards 419.17 might be observed. The lowest bearish target for the day is set at 417.25.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA NVIDIA's current level of interest is 898.13. Bulls are aiming for an upward push to 903.25, with a strong hold at this level setting the stage for a rally towards 907.51. Persistent buying could lead to a notable ascent to 913.30, with the day's high target being 917.98.

Should NVIDIA fail to maintain the support at 898.13, the bears could look to challenge the price down to 890.55. A break below this level could pave the way to 882.97, with a weaker auction potentially leading to a test of 877.25. In a strong bearish push, the price could plummet to the day's low target at 865.62.

Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL Alphabet, known by its ticker GOOGL, is presently trading near 153.93. Bulls are aiming for the stock to surpass 154.44, maintaining it as a base for further upward movement towards 154.95. Sustained bullish momentum could see the price reaching towards the high target of 155.59.

If Alphabet fails to hold above 153.93, bears might step in, driving the price down to 153.54 as an initial target. Further selling could lead to a test of 152.94, with a strong sell-off potentially bringing the price to the day's bearish objective at 152.27.

Meta Platforms Inc META Meta's current focal point is at 488.81. For the bulls, holding above this level is essential, with an eye on moving higher to 492.33. A strong bullish market could elevate the price to 495.54, with the day's top target at 498.03.

Conversely, if Meta cannot find support at 488.81, the price might be directed downwards to 485.96. Continued bearish pressure could see a further decline to 483.11, with a break below this level possibly leading to the day's lowest bearish target at 480.96.

Tesla Inc. TSLA Tesla's trading is centered around the key level of 172.61. Bulls are looking to drive the price up to 176.34, with continued buying potentially leading to a rally up to 179.79. A bullish market condition could see Tesla testing higher levels at 182.53, with the day's high target set at 184.10.

If Tesla cannot maintain the 172.61 level as support, a move lower to 169.70 could be expected. Further selling might bring 166.89 into focus, with a significant breakdown leading to the day's bearish target at 164.87.

Final Word: Today's trading session starts quietly in terms of premarket data. Following the New York open, attention will turn to the release of the JOLTS Job Openings for February at 10 AM, alongside other key economic indicators. The market will also be keenly listening to speeches from several voting Fed members throughout the day. Given these events, we might witness considerable volatility, particularly around the JOLTS Job Openings release and during Fed speeches. Good luck today and trade safely!

The Morning Memo is curated by RIPS, a pro trader with years of experience in equities, options, and futures trading. RIPS is at the heart of the exclusive Market Clubhouse community, offering his insights, expertise, and real-time mentorship.

