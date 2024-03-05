Solve Math Problems Easily At Home With Google's AI: A Step-By-Step Guide To Using Photomath

Loading... Loading...

Many students struggle with mathematics at some stage in their educational journey, and similarly it is the same with their parents—they were students too right? And not everyone was good at math. Fret not; the latest integration in the Alphabet Inc. family, Google's new app, powered by artificial intelligence, can help users easily solve complex math problems.

What Happened: The app, Photomath, was acquired by Google a year ago and has now been officially integrated into the company’s app portfolio.

The app, available since 2014, has garnered over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. It covers a wide range of math problems, from elementary school level to advanced topics like trigonometry and calculus, reported Zdnet.

Once a problem is scanned, the AI gets to work. After a short period, the app displays the answer and provides a step-by-step solution breakdown. This feature is particularly useful for students, as it gives them the answer and teaches them how to solve the problem themselves.

Here's how to use the app:

Step I: Download the app from the Google Play Store (if you haven't already).

Step II: After going through the review process provided by the app, you can click the photograph of the problem you need to solve.

Step III: Once you have scanned the problem, the app will provide you with a solution and also a step-by-step explanation.

Why It Matters: As per the report, Photomath is known for its speed and accuracy in comparison to other similar apps. It can recognize both printed and handwritten problems and offers multiple methods for problems with different solutions.

The app also works offline, making it a convenient tool for students and parents.

Apart from its potential for expediting homework completion, the app has various other uses, such as parents checking their children’s homework, students practicing before tests, or individuals seeking additional tutoring.

The integration of AI into educational tools is not a new concept for Google. In December 2023, the company introduced a Smart Compose feature in its Workspace, which allowed users to solve simple math equations more efficiently.

