How To Send Files From Android To Windows Quickly: A Step-By-Step Guide

Loading... Loading...

Transferring files from your smartphone to your laptop or computer can often be tedious, involving needing a USB cable, navigating through various folders to find the desired file, and finally copying it. Fortunately, Google has introduced a new feature named Nearby Share for Windows, simplifying this process significantly.

Nearby Share has been available for Android smartphones for a while now. It lets you send photos, videos, and other files quickly. What's even better is that you don't have to do any device pairing – simply hit the share button, tap on Nearby Share, and you're good to go.

See Also: Keep Your Pictures Safe From AI Using These Tools

That ease of use is now available if you want to share files and folders to and between your Android phone or tablet and a Windows computer.

How To Use Nearby Share For Windows

This process is extremely simple, but you will need a Windows computer with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to get started.

Here's how to use Nearby Share for Windows:

Download and install the Nearby Share app for Windows PCs.

Sign in to your Google account. Alternatively, you can use the app without signing in, too, but signing in will help you seamlessly transfer files from Android devices with the same Google account.

Now set your device visibility – you can choose from ‘No One', ‘Everyone', ‘Contacts', and ‘Your Devices'.

Click on ‘Done,' and you're good to go.

Now that Nearby Share is installed and set up, follow these steps to transfer files:

If you want to send files from your Android device, select them and tap ‘Share'.

Now, tap on the ‘Nearby Share' option and tap on your Windows PC.

Accept the sharing request on your Windows PC.

To transfer files from your Windows PC, follow these steps:

Select the files or folders you want to transfer to your phone and click send.

Select your Android device to begin the transfer.

The transferred files will be saved in your Android device's ‘Downloads' folder.

Image Credits – Google

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Russian Hackers Have A New Tool That Can Give Full Access To Macs, Up For Sale For $60K