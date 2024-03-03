How To Remove Background Noise From Your Calls With Free AI Tool

Loading... Loading...

Dealing with background noise on calls can be incredibly frustrating, a situation made all too common with the rise of remote work. Home environments, unlike offices, often struggle to offer a quiet, distraction-free space. This challenge is further compounded by noisy neighborhoods or poorly insulated windows. Fortunately, AI-powered solutions like Krisp.AI offer an effective remedy to eliminate unwanted noise from your calls, ensuring clearer communication even when a serene setting isn’t an option.

Solutions like Krisp.AI use artificial intelligence to detect background noise – this includes fan sounds, a baby crying, keyboard clicks, and background echo, among other things. Krisp.AI acts as a layer between your device and the voice call – it detects these noises and automatically cuts them out of your call, so the other person hears only your voice and nothing else.

The Krisp.AI app is compatible with Mac and Windows operating systems. It works with most of the popular conferencing apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, Bluejeans, Skype, and others.

How To Cut Out Background Noise From Your Calls

Without much ado, here's how you can cut out background noise from calls using Krisp.AI:

Sign up for your Krisp.AI account here.

Once signed in, select your Mac or Windows device and install the app on your computer.

Connect a compatible headset – this includes wired or Bluetooth headsets and headsets with a boom microphone.

The Krisp.AI app will automatically select the headset as the speaker and microphone.

The "Noise Cancellation" toggle will now be automatically activated.

Now accept or make the call – the app will eliminate the background noise.

