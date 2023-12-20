Steve Jobs Allegedly Contemplated Becoming A Buddhist Monk After Being Fired From Apple

Loading... Loading...

Steve Jobs, the visionary co-founder of Apple, embarked on a journey that was as much about spiritual discovery as it was about technological innovation. In 1974, a young Jobs traveled to India in search of spiritual enlightenment, a trip that ignited his lifelong interest in Buddhism. This spiritual quest profoundly shaped Jobs’s worldview and influenced his approach to business and design​​​​​​.

Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne co-founded Apple in 1977. But Jobs's journey at Apple was not without its challenges. In 1983, he recruited John Sculley from PepsiCo Inc. to join Apple. The partnership soon turned sour, leading to Jobs’s ousting in 1985 from the company he helped create. IndiaTimes reported this period marked a significant turning point in Jobs’s life, as he delved deeper into his Buddhist beliefs, contemplating a life akin to a Buddhist monk​​​.

Jobs’s Buddhist philosophy, emphasizing simplicity, intuition and perfection, became a cornerstone of his professional ethos. His marriage in 1991 to Laurene Powell, officiated by Zen Buddhist Monk Kobun Chino Otogawa, highlighted his commitment to these principles​​. Buddhism’s influence on Jobs extended to his leadership style and product design at Apple, where he demanded perfection and embodied a minimalist aesthetic that became synonymous with the Apple brand, according to the author of his biography ​​Walter Isaacson.

After he departed from Apple, Jobs continued his journey of innovation by founding NeXT Inc. and significantly contributing to Pixar Animation Studios, showing his drive and creativity were undeterred by his earlier setback. In a turn of events, Apple acquired NeXT in 1997, paving the way for Jobs’ return as CEO of Apple. His return marked the beginning of a revolutionary era for Apple, leading to the creation of groundbreaking products like the iPod, iPhone and iPad.

In Buddhism, the concept of rebirth is central, a theme mirrored in Apple’s resurgence when Jobs rejoined the company after his initial departure. His return sparked a transformation in Apple, which was on the verge of bankruptcy, according to CNN.

In a 1997 interview with Time, Jobs shared his perspective, stating, "I believe life is an intelligent thing, that things aren't random." This comment offers insight into his complex belief system, which was influenced by Buddhist teachings.

His final years were a testament to his vision and influence. Despite facing health challenges, he continued to lead Apple until his resignation in August 2011, just months before his death in October of the same year. His sister Mona Simpson’s eulogy at his funeral, revealing his last words, “Oh wow, Oh wow, Oh wow,” echoed the sense of wonder that Jobs carried throughout his life​​.

