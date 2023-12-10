Starlink Kits Now Selling At Costco For $599, Members To Get Two Months Free Service

Loading... Loading...

Starlink kits were spotted in Costco COST for $599, as reported by Tesla Investor Sawyer Merritt.

What Happened: Merritt took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal that the satellite broadband services of Elon Musk-led SpaceX are now available in kits at Costco outlets in the U.S. Notably, the kit is also part of the offerings. Additionally, Costco members are being offered two months of free service.

Why It Matters: This development comes as SpaceX recently partnered with Jumia Technologies AG to address internet accessibility issues across Africa by leveraging Starlink’s advanced satellite technology and Jumia’s extensive e-commerce network.

However, the expansion efforts are being carried out amid Starlink’s struggle to meet the revenue expectations set by its founder, Elon Musk. The satellite internet division of SpaceX generated $1.4 billion in revenue for 2022, falling significantly short of the projected $12 billion.

