6 iPhone Features That Android Or Nokia Phones Pulled Off Before Apple

The smartphone industry has constantly evolved, with companies drawing inspiration from their competitors. However, many users get defensive about their platforms and treat their favorite companies as sacred.

One of these rivalries that has been constant over the last decade is Apple Inc. AAPL and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google – the iOS vs Android debate has always sparked debates about who copied whom.

The reality is less controversial – both Apple and Google have copied each other several times and will likely continue to do so in the future. Despite this, several differences make both iOS and Android unique in their own right.

In this story, we look at some features that Apple borrowed from Android or even the ancient Nokia phones running the Symbian operating system.

See Also: Keep Your Pictures Safe From AI Using These Tools

iPhone Features That Were Already Available On Android Or Nokia Phones

1. Standby Mode

One of the highlights of the iOS 17 update is Standby Mode. It turns iPhones into a sort of smart display. At its core, though, it is a variation of always-on display, a feature that has been available on Android smartphones for a long time.

But that's not it – Nokia introduced it back in 2008 with the iconic Nokia N70 and Nokia 6303. It further refined the feature in 2010 with the iconic Nokia N8.

2. Home Screen Widgets

Home screen widgets are another nifty addition to iOS – Apple introduced them in 2020 with iOS 14, allowing users to glance at information and do more without having to open apps.

Android phones have supported home screen widgets for over a decade. Prior to it, Nokia phones also supported them across a range of apps, including email, calendar, and more.

3. Lock Screen Customization

Apple also introduced some more important customization options with iOS 16, with the lock screen being one of them. With this update, Apple allowed users to change the clock's font, add widgets, emojis, and more to make it their own.

On the other hand, Android phones have allowed lock screen customization for a long time. Google also allowed widgets at one point but removed them in Android 5.0. Fortunately, the open nature of Android means that companies like Samsung and others have allowed widgets in different capacities.

4. Default Apps

One of the criticisms of iOS for a long time was the inability to set default apps, a feature that has been available on Android for a long time. Thankfully, Apple has ceded some ground here, allowing users to change the default email and web browsing apps. Apple still has more work to do here, but this is a start.

5. App Library

Apple introduced a new feature called App Library in iOS 14. It is basically an app drawer, and Apple also automatically categorizes apps into groups like Social, Entertainment, and more.

Android phones have had app drawers for a long time, and of late, launchers have also had automatic app categorization features available.

6. Picture-in-Picture Mode

Google introduced picture-in-picture mode with Android 8.0. This allows users to enjoy clips from apps like YouTube or Netflix in a small floating video while using other apps or performing other tasks. Apple introduced it in iOS 14.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: How To Quickly Send Files And Folders Between Your Android And Windows Devices