Ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and ex-Attorney General Bill Barr both took potshots at former President Donald Trump over the weekend as they compared him to a child.

What Happened: Barr, who served as the attorney general in the Trump administration, said about his former boss, "He's like a nine-year-old, defiant nine-year-old kid, who's always pushing the glass toward the edge of the table, defying his parents to stop him from doing it,"

"He's a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country's, his personal gratification of his ego, but our country can't be a therapy session for a troubled man like this," said Barr in an appearance on CBS News's "Face The Nation" program.

Meanwhile, New Jersey's two-term former Republican governor Chris Christie told CNN's Jake Trapper in a separate interview that Trump was like a "petulant child."

Christie's comments were made about Trump's criticism of his former colleagues. "If you disagree with Donald Trump, the petulant child comes out and he calls you names."

Why It Matters: Christie is running against Trump for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections.

Barr has criticized Trump's handling of classified documents, which, he says, has left the former president "very exposed."

Trump pled not guilty after he was arraigned last week in Florida. He is charged with 37 criminal counts related to mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach, Florida residence.

Earlier, Barr said that Trump's return to the White House would be a "horror show" and that he would deliver chaos.

