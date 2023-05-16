Trump Jr. Lashes Out After IRS Reportedly Fires Team Investigating Hunter Biden Case: 'Not Even Trying To Hide Corruption'

Former President Donald Trump‘s son Donald Jr. lashed out at team Biden after media reports said the IRS had removed the entire investigative team in the ongoing incumbent President Joe Biden‘s son Hunter Biden tax evasion investigation.

What Happened: Donald Jr. took to Twitter to quote a tweet from Journalist Sean Davis that said the team was removed after the Justice Department specifically requested their removal.

“Wow. They’re not even trying to hide the corruption anymore,” Donald Jr. said.

In a letter to Congress obtained by the Washington Examiner, attorneys Tristan Leavitt and Mark Lytle of Empower Oversight and Nixon Peabody LLP wrote, “Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress.”

The letter called the move “clearly retaliatory.”

“Any attempt by any government official to prevent a federal employee from furnishing information to Congress is also a direct violation of longstanding appropriations restriction. Furthermore, 18 U.S.C. § 1505 makes it a crime to obstruct an investigation of Congress,” it said.

Why It Matters: The federal probe into Hunter Biden’s activities commenced in 2018 and has evolved from scrutinizing his international business connections, including potential national security concerns, to focus on his earnings from those endeavors and a suspected false statement related to a gun purchase.

Last month, the prosecutors were considering charging Hunter with three tax crimes — two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, a single felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for one year of taxes.

