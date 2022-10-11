Puttshack Raises $150M for U.S. Growth

Puttshack — a tech-infused mini-golf venture — has completed a $150 million growth capital round led by BlackRock BLK and Promethean Investments.

Launched in 2018 by Topgolf co-founders Steven and Dave Jolliffe, Puttshack will use the fresh capital to support its growth throughout the U.S. by securing real estate deals in top markets.

In May 2021, Puttshack completed a growth capital round of $60 million .

. The company currently has two locations in the U.S. and four in the U.K.

It has new venues coming to Boston, St. Louis, and Miami by the end of 2022.

In 2023, it will open venues in new cities including Denver, Nashville, and Philadelphia.

Puttshack's latest growth capital round will help it compete in a mini-golf industry that sees more than 130 million people play each year with annual revenue of more than $1 billion.

Swingers — a DJ-fueled mini-golf venture — raised $20 million from Cain International in March 2021 to open two locations in the U.S., including a 23,000-square-foot venue in New York.

In July 2021, four-time golf major champion Rory McIlroy and his investment group Symphony Ventures invested in Puttery — an indoor golf experience from Topgolf rival Drive Shack.

Marquee Investor

BlackRock, which has several sports-related investments, is the world's largest asset manager with $10 trillion in assets under management.

The investment management company participated in a $1.5 billion funding round for Fanatics in March and took part in a $25 million Series B round for fantasy sports company Underdog.

