Hub Group Acquires Fulfillment Solutions Provider Tagg Logistics

Hub Group, a provider of transportation and logistics management solutions, on Monday announced that it acquired e-commerce, business-to-business and omnichannel fulfillment company Tagg Logistics for $103 million in cash.
The acquisition will expand Hub Group's warehouse footprint from about 5 million square feet to over 9 million square feet. And by introducing a complementary e-commerce offering to its platform, the move bolsters the company's presence in the consolidation and fulfillment space.
Hub Group HUBG explained that the acquisition will go a long way toward helping the company meet its strategic milestones. That includes the goal of reaching $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion in revenue by 2025.
"We are excited to welcome Tagg's employees, customers and vendors to Hub Group," said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager. "This acquisition advances our strategy to provide the industry's premier supply chain solutions and expands our position in the long-term, high-growth e-commerce fulfillment sector."
Founded in 2006, Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Tagg has grown into a nationwide fulfillment provider with over 4 million square feet of warehouse space. Across its 18 facilities, the company has a total of approximately 800 employees. That large footprint allows Tagg to reach 99.7% of the U.S. population within two days.
"Our team is excited to join Hub Group," said Tagg founder and CEO Tod Yazdi. "We share similar values of service, integrity and innovation. We believe Hub Group's capabilities and reputation for excellence, combined with our nationwide facility footprint and delivery capabilities, will unlock significant value for our customers."
Hub Group granted contingent compensation to Tagg's senior management team in order to retain them within the business. With the additional employees, customers and vendors, Hub Group projects to generate $200 million in revenue in 2022. That glowing outlook comes amid a better-than-expected fiscal year for the company. In the first quarter, it blew away analyst expectations with strong financials and a full-year earnings projection that doubled Wall Street's expectations. The firm followed that up with an equally impressive performance in Q2 as it navigates the precarious transportation market.
Earlier this year, Hub Group landed on FreightWaves' Top 500 For-Hire Carriers list, ranking 29th in the country. And last month, the company was named to Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL list for 2022, the 15th straight year it has made the list.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.