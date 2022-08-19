Sky Isn't Falling At FedEx Ground, Two Contractors Say

On Saturday afternoon, Spencer Patton, the leader of an effort to improve the lot of contractors that pick up and deliver packages for FedEx Corp.'s FDX ground-delivery unit, will speak before a gathering of about 3,000 contractors in Las Vegas. Patton, who has warned of major stresses on the FedEx Ground contractor network that will require the company to make major changes in order to resolve, is expected to talk for more than an hour.

Satagur Athwal won't be there to hear it. The contractor, who goes by the surname of "Singh," will likely spend the weekend overseeing his California-based territory, which encompasses Riverside, Ontario, Mira Loma and Rancho Cucamonga. Athwal, who has operated as a FedEx Ground contractor since 2005, is preparing to add nine trucks and six to seven delivery routes as part of an expansion of his franchise. He operates between 60 and 65 trucks over about 60 routes.

Troy Fulsom won't be attending either. The Fresno, California-based contractor covers the city of Fresno and fast-growing adjacent towns of Bryant and Madera. He operates 24 trucks with 25 drivers, four of whom are assistant managers of sorts. Fulsom said his volumes are strong, though nothing like they were in the pandemic year of 2020. As traffic slowed the following year, Folsom said he reset his expectations, adjusting his operations to align with changes in demand. Fulsom's business is still growing and profitable, and he is sold on the contractor model.

"There is no way I could have this lifestyle if it weren't for FedEx Ground," said Fulsom, who began as a contractor in September 2009. He chose to pass on this weekend's event because the "undertones of the whole movement didn't sit right with me when I have been so fortunate [as a contractor]," said Fulsom. He added, however, that he doesn't fault Patton or others who share his alarmist view of the relationship between FedEx Ground and its contractors.

Athwal and Fulsom are aware of media reports suggesting that thousands of contractors are in such dire financial shape that they may not last the year without financial support from the unit. They are also mindful of the burdens imposed on contractors by the sharply and rapidly escalating costs of just about everything. They also know some contractors are suffering and will throw in the towel, a phenomenon that occurs at FedEx Ground even during the best of times.

But neither is going anywhere. The model has proven itself over 25 years and during some bad times, they pointed out. Everyone made a lot of money when e-commerce delivery volumes went through the roof during the pandemic. At the same time, fuel and equipment costs were low.

Part of the current problem, they contend, is some contractors failed to adjust to the reality that the boom times for parcel delivery in 2020 would extend into perpetuity.

Today's pain will eventually pass, and contractors will regain some operating breathing room, Athwal said. Noting his recent expansion efforts, he said "if I didn't believe in the business, I wouldn't be doing this."

Several years ago when Amazon.com Inc. AMZN was building its delivery network, Athwal was asked by a somewhat panicked colleague if he would switch to Amazon, whose driver contractor model is similar to FedEx Ground's.

Look in the mirror

"The thought never entered my mind," Anthwal said. "We had been doing this for more than 20 years. We weren't just starting out."

Both men chose to talk to FreightWaves in part because they were concerned that the negative media coverage would impact the value of their franchises, which can be bought and sold in an niche aftermarket. Ironically, Patton, a contractor with a 10-state territory out of Nashville, Tennessee, is also a franchise broker whose ability to maximize revenue and profit on transactions could be impaired by adverse publicity largely stemming from his efforts.

Neither Anthwal or Fulsom is fond of a proposal advanced by Patton–he has since downplayed it–that FedEx Ground should increase contractor pay on a per-stop and line-haul basis to help offset rising costs. Instead, contractors need to steel themselves for the realities of running a business and focus on how to operate more cost effectively, they said.

"You have to look in the mirror and ask yourself how and what you can do differently," Fulsom said.

Athwal said across-the-board pay increases create a moral hazard of sorts.

"If the company increases the pay today, what stops people from going back tomorrow and asking for more?" he said. "Where's the end?"

Athwal added that FedEx Ground provides contractors with annual peak season pay bumps to help offset the added costs of labor and equipment during the busiest period of the year.

Athwal and Fulsom are just two of 6,000 contractors that operate exclusively for FedEx Ground. Each contractor's situation is unique, and the degree of hardship remains in the eye of the beholder. Just as one could find any number of contractors in financial distress, it could be equally easy to encounter contractors like Athwal and Fulsom who acknowledge the macro environment is hardly optimal but are doing well enough to keep at it.

At any given time in FedEx Ground's quarter century in business, it is believed around 10% of contractors are dissatisfied with the status quo. Patton has heard talk that the percentage of imperiled contractors could be as high as 35%.

One option for contractors is to renegotiate their contracts, which generally run for 12 months, though some extend up to 18 months. According to FedEx Ground, since January about 10% of all agreements have been submitted for consideration to be renegotiated. It did not provide details on how many of those contracts were actually renegotiated.

Patton said FedEx Ground has rebuffed his repeated requests to have his contracts renegotiated. Fulsom, on the other hand, was able to renegotiate his contract. He said his new deal, which went into effect July 16, provides Fulsom with additional buffers to offset his rising costs.

While FedEx Ground said it is willing to renegotiate with individual contractors, it will not discuss or bargain with third parties representing a contractor or group of contractors and has acknowledged the cost pressures they face. At the same time, the company noted contractors, on average, have doubled their annual revenue to $2.3 million over the past four years.

Image credit: FreightWaves