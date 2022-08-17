Sea Limited (SE) Incurs Loss in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Sea Limited SE incurred a loss of $1.03 per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the year-ago quarter's reported loss of 61 cents. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.96%.
Revenues of $2.94 billion increased 29% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate was pegged at $3 billion.
Sea shares were down 13.94% to close at $77.43 on Aug 16, following the results. The company's shares have been down 65.4% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector's decline of 42.7%.
Top-Line Details
Digital entertainment revenues of $900.3 million declined 12.1% year over year.
According to data.ai, Free Fire continued to be the highest-grossing mobile game in Southeast Asia and Latin America for the second quarter of 2022. Free Fire also remained the most downloaded mobile game globally.
Quarterly active users (QAUs) reached 619.3 million compared with the year-ago quarter's 725.2 million. Quarterly paying users of 56.1 million represented a paying user ratio of 9.1% for the second quarter compared with 12.7% for the same period in 2021.
Average bookings per user for the reported quarter were $1.20 compared with the year-ago quarter's figure of $1.60. Bookings were $717.4 billion in second-quarter 2022 compared with the year-ago quarter's $1.2 billion.
E-commerce and other services revenues were $1.76 billion, up 75.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Gross orders for the quarter under review totaled 2 billion, up 41.6% year over year. Gross merchandise value was $19 billion, up 27.2% year over year (31.4% on a constant currency basis).
Finally, sales of goods soared 26.1% year over year to $264.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Digital financial services revenues jumped 214.5% year over year to $279 million.
SeaMoney products and services' QAUs reached 52.7 million, up 53.3% year over year. Mobile wallet total payment volume for the second quarter surpassed $5.7 billion, up 35.7% year over year.
Operating Details
Gross profit increased 17.1% year over year to $1.09 billion in second-quarter 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $506.3 million compared with an EBITDA loss of $24.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
Digital Entertainment adjusted EBITDA was $333.6 million compared with $740.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
E-commerce adjusted EBITDA loss was $648.1 million compared with a loss of $579.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. E-commerce adjusted EBITDA loss per order was 33 cents compared with 41 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
Digital Financial Services adjusted EBITDA loss was $111.5 million compared with a loss of $155 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2022, Sea had cash and cash equivalents of $6.49 billion compared with $9.07 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.
Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Watch
Sea Limited currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector that are scheduled to report their earnings soon are Intuit INTU, Keysight KEYS and Hewlett Packard HPE. While both Intuit and Keysight have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Hewlett Packard sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Intuit's shares have underperformed the sector year to date, declining 24.2%.
INTU is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 23.
Keysight's shares have outperformed the sector year to date, declining 17.4%.
KEYS is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 17.
Hewlett Packard shares have outperformed the sector year to date, declining 5.2%.
HPE is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 30.
Image sourced from Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.